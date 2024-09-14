13 suffer from suffocation after fire in Mumbai building; around 90 rescued

Mumbai: Thirteen persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke on the ground floor of a seven-storey building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area in the wee hours of Saturday, an official said. The blaze erupted at 1.35 am in Shanti Sagar Building located in Ramabai Colony of Pantnagar in Ghatkopar east and around 90 residents were rescued from there, the fire brigade official said. "The fire broke out in the electric meter room on the ground floor. It remained confined to the wiring and other installations there. Due to the fire, smoke engulfed the entire building," he said.

"Eighty to ninety persons stranded on different floors were rescued and brought down using the staircase before the fire was extinguished at 2.05 am. Thirteen persons suffered from suffocation due to the smoke, of whom 12 were admitted to a local hospital, while one was discharged after treatment at the OPD section there," he added. Of the injured persons, nine are females, the official said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being ascertained.