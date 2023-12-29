13 killed as bus catches fire after head-on collision with dumper

Bhopal: At least 13 passengers died and seventeen injured after a bus caught fire following a head-on collision with a dumper in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh late Wednesday evening.



The incident took place in the Boom Ghat section around 7 kilometres from the district headquarters. The bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was on its way to Aaron while the dumper was headed for Guna. Soon after the collision, the bus turned into a fireball, the police said. The bus lacked a fitness certificate, live insurance and a permit, which is issued by the transport authority to run the public transport vehicle on the route.

On the directions of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state government took stringent action and removed the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, the Transport Commissioner, the Collector and the Superintendent of Police of the Guna district.

The government also suspended the District Transport Officer of Guna and the Chief Municipal Officer of the Guna municipality for laxity.

“The terrible incident deeply saddens me.

I have directed that the incident be investigated properly, and steps be taken to steer clear of any such mishaps in future”, CM Yadav said.

An investigation will be conducted at all points. A four-membered committee has been constituted to investigate seriously the causes of the incident and submit the report soon, Dr Yadav said on the CM’s official X account.

“I have given instructions to the Chief Secretary to take stringent action against the officials of the departments who were guilty of the accident”, the CM also posted on X.

After the accident was reported, CM Yadav left for Guna on Thursday morning and met the injured in a hospital where they are getting treatment. The CM directed the district administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 Lakh each to the next families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those who were injured in the accident. Instructions have also been given to the district authorities regarding the medical treatment of the injured.

Hours after the CM’s visit, the state government issued orders shunting Sukhveer Singh (PS transport), Sanjay Kumar Jha (TC), Tarun Rath (collector of Guna) and Vijay Kumar Khatri (SP of Guna).

The government also suspended RTO, Guna Ravi Bareliya and CMO BD Katroliya on the CM’s instructions.

President Draupadi Murmu posted on X on this incident, “It is tragic to hear that a vehicle accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, claimed numerous lives. I offer my condolences to the relatives of the departed and wish for the quick recovery of the injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote on PMO India X handle, “The Incident that happened in Guna, Madhya Pradesh is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their family members.

Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured in the accident.” “Under the supervision of the state government, local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims”, the PMO also posted.