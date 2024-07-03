121 dead in Hathras stampede amid 2.5 lakh devotees

At least 121 people, primarily women, perished in a devastating stampede during a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday. The tragedy unfolded when a crowd of around 2.5 lakh devotees, far exceeding the permitted 80,000, gathered for a 'satsang' conducted by religious preacher Bhole Baba in Phulrai village, Sikandar Rau area.

The stampede occurred as devotees rushed to collect mud from the path of Bhole Baba's vehicle, leading to chaos and suffocation among the attendees. Asphyxia due to compression was identified as the leading cause of death, with the majority of victims being women aged 40-50, according to Etah's Additional Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ram Mohan Tiwari. The hospital in Etah performed an unprecedented number of autopsies, with 27 bodies brought in, of which 19 post-mortems were concluded by midnight.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against the event organizers, accusing them of hiding evidence, flouting conditions, and failing to cooperate in traffic management. The FIR names 'mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organizers, but not Bhole Baba, despite his mention in the complaint. The police allege that the organizers did not disclose the actual number of attendees, which led to severe overcrowding and a subsequent traffic jam on GT road.

In the aftermath, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and announced an investigation led by ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner, with a report expected within 24 hours. The Chief Minister assured that those responsible would face strict punishment and criticized political parties for exploiting the tragedy.

Rescue and relief operations were expedited, with officials and hospital staff working beyond routine hours to manage the overwhelming number of casualties and injuries. Four patients were brought to the Etah hospital for treatment; one was discharged after primary aid, while two others are out of danger. A pregnant woman remains under medical supervision but is stable.

Envoys from Germany, France, China, and Israel expressed condolences to the victims' families. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also conveyed his sorrow over the incident.

The railway ministry has imposed a speed restriction of 15 kmph on trains passing through Sikandar Rau station and arranged special stoppages to assist the affected devotees. Medical teams and provisions for water and food have been set up at the station to aid those waiting to return home.

The exact circumstances of the stampede are under investigation, with early reports suggesting the crowd surged as the 'satsang' ended. Witnesses recounted slipping in the slush and being trampled as they attempted to follow the preacher's car. The police and administration are working to identify the remaining bodies and hand them over to the families after completing due procedures.

The horrific incident has brought to light the critical need for stringent crowd management and adherence to safety regulations at large gatherings.