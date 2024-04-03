12 Naxalites killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh and MP

Raipur: In a significant development, security forces have carried out successful anti-insurgency operations in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district and Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, resulting in the death of 12 Naxalites.



In Bijapur, an encounter on Tuesday led to the death of 10 Naxalites, including a woman. The gunfight occurred around 6 am in a forest between Lendra and Korcholi villages under the Gangaloor police station area. A joint team of security personnel, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), was involved in the operation. A light machine gun (LMG), a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun, a large number of barrel grenade launchers and shells, and other arms and ammunition were seized from the spot.

A search operation was still underway in the area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

“The identity of the Naxalites was yet to be ascertained but prima facie, it appears that they belonged to PLGA (Peoples’ Liberation Guerilla Army) company no. 2 of Maoists,” the official said.

In a separate operation in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, two hardcore Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police. The gunfight started between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday in the Kerjhari forest area and continued for several hours. The slain Naxalites, identified as Sajanti alias Kranti (38) and Raghu alias Sher Singh (52), were collectively carrying a cash reward of Rs 43 lakh and facing a string of criminal cases.

Sajanti, a woman Naxalite, was carrying a reward of Rs 29 lakh — Rs 16 lakh announced by the Maharashtra police, Rs 8 lakh by Chhattisgarh and Rs 5 lakh by the Madhya Pradesh police. Raghu carried a reward of Rs 14 lakh— Rs 6 lakh by the Maharashtra police, Rs 5 lakh by Chhattisgarh and Rs 3 lakh by Madhya Pradesh cops

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the security forces for their valour and congratulated the cops involved in the anti-Naxalite operation. He termed their success as a “big achievement” and assured they will be suitably rewarded. Yadav asserted his government will never allow the Naxal movement to flourish in the state.

These operations come at a time when Naxalites carry out the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) in summers between March and June every year and step up their activities. Several attacks have been carried out against security forces in the Bastar region during this period. With the latest incidents, 43 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur. with agency inputs