12, including 8 children, killed in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Dholpur

BY PTI20 Oct 2024 6:23 AM GMT
Jaipur: Twelve people, including eight children, died in a collision between a bus and tempo late Saturday night in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

SHO of the Bari police station Shivlahari Meena said the accident took place when a speedy sleeper coach bus going from Gwalior to Jaipur hit the tempo near Sumipur.

He said 12 people, including a couple and eight children, died in the accident.

He said the deceased have been identified as Irfan alias Bunty (38), his wife Julie (34), daughter Asma (14), son Salman (8), Parveen (32), Zareena (35), Saqir (6), Sanif (9), Ajaan (5), Aashiyaana (10), Sufi (7) and Danish (10).

PTI

