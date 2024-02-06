11.48 cr PANs yet to be linked; Govt nets Rs 600 cr in penalty

New Delhi: As of January 29, 2024, 11.48 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) remain unlinked to their corresponding Aadhaar biometric IDs, excluding exempted categories, the central government informed the Parliament on Monday. Moreover, the government has collected over Rs 600 crore as penalty for delay in linking PAN with Aadhaar.

To a question regarding the details of government earning through late penalty of Rs 1,000 from the persons who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar after the last date of June 30, 2023, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, “The total collection of fee from persons who have not linked their PAN with Aadhaar is Rs 601.97 crore from July 1, 2023 to January 31,2024”. The last date for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar was June 30, 2023. The Income Tax department had said the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar shall become inoperative from July 1, 2023 and no refunds would be made against such PANs. Also, TDS and TCS shall be deducted/collected at a higher rate. The PAN can be made operative again by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000.