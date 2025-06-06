11 years of NDA govt: From tax reforms to urban infra, skill development and education, govt’s initiatives keep middle class in focus

NEW DELHI: As the BJP-led NDA government completes 11 years in office at the Centre, the main thrust of the Modi government has been to keep the aspirations and needs of the middle class in sharp focus and keep it at the heart of the nation’s progress story.

From tax relief that leaves more money in their hands to pension schemes that promise security in old age, the past decade has seen a steady effort to make life easier, fairer, and more dignified for millions.

Official sources said the policies and reforms introduced have not only eased everyday challenges but also strengthened financial security, housing, healthcare, and skill development. These changes reflect a clear understanding of the middle class’s vital role in India’s growth story.

The sources cited the government’s steps to cut through red tape and simplify rules, which have made everyday systems work better. Be it filing taxes, buying a home, commuting to work, or affording medicines, things have become simpler and more accessible. These are not scattered changes but a pattern of reforms that speak to the real concerns of ordinary citizens.

Sources said the government not only respected the hard work of the middle class but also recognized them as key drivers of India’s growth.

From lowering income tax rates to simplifying returns, every government move has been aligned with the core idea of letting citizens keep more of what they earn. The approach has been clear—listen to citizens, simplify the system, and deliver on promises.

Sources said the most recent tax reforms, especially those in the Union Budget 2025–26, are a clear sign that the Government has placed its trust in the middle class as a pillar of national growth. Whether it is raising the income threshold for zero tax, introducing a simplified tax regime, or making return filing easier than ever, the effort has been constant.

They said that Income Tax Return filings have gone up from 3.91 crore to 9.19 crore in 11 years. Inflation has averaged 5 percent between 2015–16 and 2024–25, down from 8.2% during 2004–05 to 2013–14. The income tax policy has steadily provided meaningful relief. The Government raised exemption limits, introduced standard deductions, launched a simplified tax regime in 2020, and reduced paperwork.

In the Union Budget 2025–26, another major change was announced. Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will now pay no income tax, except on special incomes like capital gains. With the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, even those earning Rs 12.75 lakh will pay no tax. The standard deduction reduces taxable income automatically by a fixed amount, easing the burden on salaried employees by lowering their overall tax liability without the need to claim multiple exemptions or submit detailed proofs. This reform will benefit crores of salaried citizens.

The reforms come despite the Government giving up nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue.

To make tax compliance easier, individual taxpayers are now provided with pre-filled Income Tax Returns. These returns include details like salary income, bank interest, dividends, and more. This ease is reflected in the rise of individual ITR filings, which increased from 3.91 crore in FY 2013–14 to 9.19 crore in FY 2024–25. This growth shows that more people find it simpler and worthwhile to comply with tax laws.

Launched in 2019, the faceless e-assessment system changed how tax scrutiny works for individuals. It replaced face-to-face meetings with a fully digital and anonymous process, reducing the scope for harassment and increasing trust.

The National e-Assessment Centre in Delhi is the single point of contact for taxpayers and assessment units. When an income return is selected, a notice under Section 143(2) is issued, and the taxpayer must respond within 15 days. The case is then assigned to an assessment unit through an automated system. The taxpayer does not know who is assessing the return or where it is being handled. This shift from territorial to dynamic jurisdiction ensures fairness and removes discretion.

In a major step to strengthen social security for government employees and their families, the Union Cabinet approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) on August 24, 2024. The scheme ensures an assured pension of 50% of the average basic pay drawn during the last 12 months before retirement, applicable to employees with at least 25 years of service. For those with shorter service tenures, the pension will be calculated proportionately, with a minimum qualifying period of 10 years. A minimum assured pension of Rs 10,000 per month will be provided upon retirement after completing 10 years of service. In case of the employee’s death, their family will receive a pension equal to 60% of the assured pension.

The Unified Pension Scheme came into effect from April 1, 2025, and it is expected to benefit around 23 lakh Central Government employees. Several State Governments have also adopted this model, extending its coverage to over 90 lakh individuals currently under the National Pension System.

In the past decade, India’s urban landscape has undergone a remarkable shift. Affordable housing has reached those who needed it most. Cities have become more livable with better roads, smarter public services, and modern transport systems. For the middle class, this has brought dignity and convenience. From first-time homebuyers to daily metro commuters, crores of citizens have felt the change in their homes.

Launched on 25 June 2015, the Smart Cities Mission gave Indian cities a new life. It reimagined how people live, move, work, and spend their time. By 2025, 93 percent of the 7,545 approved projects were completed, with a total investment of over Rs 1.51 lakh crore. Each of the 100 Smart Cities now runs an Integrated Command and Control Centre. These centres support better safety, traffic control, waste collection, and water management.

Over 83,000 CCTV cameras, 1,884 emergency call boxes, and 3,000 public address systems now help cities stay alert and responsive.

Education has improved with 9,400 smart classrooms in 2,300 government schools and 41 new digital libraries. Health infrastructure got a push too with 3,100 hospital beds added and digital health records introduced in 15 cities.

On the housing front, 23 smart cities delivered 35,000 affordable homes. Water supply, solid waste, and sewerage systems were upgraded using smart technology. Transport became smoother with 1,700 km of smart roads, 713 km of cycling lanes, 23,000 bicycles, and over 1,500 buses added to public fleets. More than 50 cities turned to Public-Private Partnerships to deliver over 200 high-impact projects.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) has become a symbol of hope for millions of middle-class and low-income families. Launched in 2015, the mission has steadily moved toward the goal of a safe and dignified home for every Indian. The Centre has committed Rs 1.97 lakh crore in assistance. Of this, Rs 1.69 lakh crore has already been released. From 2014 to 2025, as of May 19, over 1.16 crore houses were sanctioned. Construction has begun on more than 1.12 crore homes. Over 92.72 lakh houses have been completed or handed over.

Urban transport saw its biggest boost in decades. Metro rail is now either running or being built in 29 cities. By May 2025, India had 1,013 km of metro lines in operation, up from just 248 km in 2014. That is an addition of 763 km in just 11 years. India now ranks third globally in terms of total metro rail network.

In this period, 34 metro projects spanning 992 km were approved. Daily ridership, which stood at 28 lakh in 2013–14, has now crossed 1.12 crore. The pace of commissioning new lines has grown nine times. On average, 6 km of metro lines are now operationalised every month, compared to just 0.68 km per month before 2014. The annual budget for metro rail has also increased more than six times, rising from Rs 5,798 crore in 2013–14 to Rs 34,807 crore in 2025–26.

Under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, launched on 21 October 2016, air travel was made affordable and accessible for the common citizen. In its sixth year, UDAN has connected 88 airports including two water aerodromes and 13 heliports through 625 routes. The first UDAN flight took off from Shimla to Delhi on 27 April 2017. Since then, over 1.49 crore passengers have benefited from low-cost regional air travel. India’s airport network has grown from 74 airports in 2014 to 160 in 2025.

To safeguard the interests of homebuyers and bring transparency to the housing sector, Parliament enacted the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act in 2016. It marked a key step toward accountability in real estate transactions. Under RERA, each state and union territory set up a regulatory authority tasked with maintaining a public portal that lists project details for registered developments.

As of March 17, 2025, over 1.4 lakh consumer complaints have been resolved by Real Estate Regulatory Authorities across India.

Healthcare in India has seen a quiet but far-reaching shift in the last 11 years. Through a blend of targeted public schemes and digital reach, the Government has made quality healthcare both affordable and accessible for millions, especially the middle class. From free hospitalisation for senior citizens to low-cost medicines available nationwide, people today have better control over their health expenses. The digital backbone supporting these schemes has made enrolment, access, and tracking easier than ever.

The Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has emerged as one of the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance schemes. As of May 30, 2025, over 41.02 crore Ayushman Cards had been created in 33 States and Union Territories. The scheme has enabled 8.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 1,19,858 crore, ensuring access to secondary and tertiary care without pushing families into debt.

A network of 31,958 empanelled hospitals adds to the convenience. On 29 October 2024, the scheme was extended to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of income. This expansion marks a major step in easing the financial burden of healthcare for the elderly middle class.

In the area of education and skill development, the Government has redefined the skilling and learning landscape for India’s aspiring middle class. With a clear focus on employability, inclusivity, and industry alignment, a wide network of programmes has helped millions of Indians acquire job-ready skills. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, set up in 2014, played a key role in this journey.

Launched in 2015, PMKVY became the backbone of short-term skill training in India. As of April 18, 2025, it equipped over 1.63 crore youth with practical skills through certified training across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, IT, and construction. The scheme’s emphasis on inclusivity saw strong participation from women and marginalised communities. It also evolved with the times, introducing futuristic domains like Artificial Intelligence and Mechatronics. PMKVY ensured that skill training was not a privilege but a right, made available even in remote villages.

Over the past decade, digital governance in India has emerged as a strong pillar of middle-class empowerment. The middle class, in particular, has benefited from faster services, fewer visits to offices, and reduced paperwork. Flagship initiatives like Aadhaar, DigiLocker, and UMANG have not only made public services mobile and paperless but have also deepened trust in government systems. Introduced in 2009, Aadhaar has matured into the world’s largest digital identity programme. By March 2014, 61.01 crore Aadhaar numbers had been issued, a figure that rose to over 141.88 crore by the end of April 2025. So far, Aadhaar has enabled more than 150 billion authentication transactions.