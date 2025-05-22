11 TN fishermen return home after release from Sri Lankan custody

Chennai: Eleven fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard earlier this year, returned home on Wednesday night to an emotional reception at Chennai airport. The fishermen, all residents of Rameswaram, had set out to sea on January 11 for a routine fishing expedition. However, they were intercepted mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Their boats were seized, and the fishermen were taken into custody, later remanded in judicial custody and lodged in a Sri Lankan prison. The arrests sparked concern in Tamil Nadu, prompting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to appeal to the Union government for immediate intervention. Responding to the request, the Ministry of External Affairs coordinated with the Indian High Commission in Colombo to secure the fishermen’s release.

After weeks of diplomatic efforts, all 11 fishermen were released from the Sri Lankan prison and formally handed over to Indian authorities on May 14. Officials from the Indian Embassy facilitated the necessary travel documentation to ensure their safe return. The group boarded an Air India flight from Colombo and landed in Chennai late Wednesday night. Upon arrival at the airport, they were received by senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, who arranged for their onward journey to Rameswaram, where their families awaited them. This incident once again highlights the recurring issue of Indian fishermen being detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, a matter that has been a long-standing point of contention between the two nations. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu frequently stray into Sri Lankan waters due to the lack of clear maritime boundaries and the lure of rich fishing grounds. Chief Minister Stalin reiterated the need for a lasting diplomatic solution to prevent such incidents, ensuring the livelihood and safety of Tamil Nadu’s coastal fishing communities. Meanwhile, the families of the returned fishermen expressed immense relief and gratitude to both the state and Central governments for securing their release.