11 militants arrested from 3 Manipur districts

Imphal: Security forces arrested 11 militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, police said on Wednesday. All the arrests were made on Tuesday from Thoubal, Bishnupur and Imphal East districts, they said. The apprehended militants include six active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), two members of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng), two cadres of the Peoples' Liberation Army, and a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA), a police officer said. The security forces also recovered rifles, 382 rounds of ammunition and other arms from some of the arrested militants, he said.

Further investigation is underway.