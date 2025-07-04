11 firearms, war-like stores recovered in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces recovered at least 11 firearms and war-like stores in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, police said on Friday. The arms included one country-made AK rifle with magazine, one lathode gun, four country-made pistols with magazine, three country-made single-barrel rifles, one country-made Sten carbine and four 'Pumpis'.

The Pumpi is an umbrella term used for various improvised light weapons. Besides, "military gears including BP jacket, helmet, Baofeng Walkie Talkie Set without antenna, and a pair of jungle boots were recovered from the forest of Maovom village" in Churachandpur district on Thursday, the police said in a statement. In another operation, a .32 pistol with two empty magazines and two live rounds of .32 mm ammunition were recovered from Wangoo Naodakhong area in Bishnupur district on Thursday. One person was also arrested for possessing an illegal handgun in Imphal East district. "Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts," the statement said. Manipur, which witnessed the killing of at least 260 people in ethnic violence since May 2023, is currently under President’s rule. The strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities also rendered thousands of people homeless, forcing them to stay in relief camps.