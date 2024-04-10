11 dead, 20 injured after bus plunges into soil mine in Chhattisgarh

Durg: At least 11 people were killed and around 20 injured on Tuesday night in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, when a bus carrying over 30 employees of a private distillery company fell into a ‘murum’ soil mine pit.

The mishap took place near Khapri village, within the jurisdiction of Kumhari police station, around 8:30 pm. The victims were on their way home from work when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged 40 feet deep into a ‘murum’ mine, a type of soil commonly used in construction. Upon receiving the alert, a police team, led by City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni area) Harish Patil, promptly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. The injured individuals were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Expressing his sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured that all necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured have been made. He also offered his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for peace for the departed souls and strength for their loved ones during this difficult time.