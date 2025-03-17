10th Raisina Dialogue kicks off today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, on Monday.

The three-day conference is committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community.

Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, and deliver the keynote address, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Among those attending the conclave will be US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

In a first, a delegation, including a senior security official, from Taiwan is also attending the deliberations reflecting growing cooperation between the two sides in the last few years, people familiar with the matter said.

The Raisina Dialogue is being hosted by the leading think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The 10th Raisina Dialogue will witness the participation of representatives from about 125 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and Youth.

The theme of the 2025 edition is “Kālachakra - People, Peace and Planet”. Over the course of three days, decision-makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars: Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides, Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, & How, Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies and Absences; Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains & the Exchange Rate Addiction, the Tiger’s Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Plan, and investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions, & Leadership.

Over 3500 participants from about 125 countries will be joining the Dialogue in-person, and the proceedings will be viewed by millions across the world on various digital platforms, the MEA said.

Officials said foreign ministers from 20 countries are attending the deliberations.

The visit to India of the Ukrainian foreign minister comes as the US is stepping up efforts towards a temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

Foreign ministers of Slovenia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Sweden, Slovak Republic, Bhutan, Maldives, Norway, Thailand, Antigua and Barbuda, Peru, Ghana, Hungary and Mauritius are among the attendees.

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Martinez Diaz and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A Manalo are also attending the conference.