10 tribal MLAs from Manipur demand separate administration

Guwahati: After widespread violence in Manipur in recent days, 10 tribal MLAs of the state have demanded a "separate administration" for the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi dominated areas in the state.

The MLAs from across parties, including from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), issued a statement on Friday to seek a constitutional solution to the demand.

The MLAs accused the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Government of Manipur of providiing "tacit support" to the violence in the state.

The 10 MLAs who issued the statement are Haokholet Kipgen (IND), Ngursanglur Sanate (JD-U), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (KPA), Letpao Haokip (BJP), Lallian Mang Khaute (JDU), Letzamang Haokip (BJP), Chinlunthang (KPA), Paolienlal Haokip (BJP),Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), Vungzagin Valte (BJP).

“The unabated violence that began on 3rd May, 2023 in Manipur perpetrated by majority meiteis tacitly supported by existing Government of Manipur against the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi hill tribals has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation from the State of Manipur,” say the MLAs in a statement, according to a copy available online.

The MLAs state that the tribals can no longer live in Manipur and seek a “separate administration under the Constitution of India”. They say, “As elected representatives of our people, we today represent the sentiments of our people and endorse their political aspiration of separation from the State of Manipur...We seek of the Union of India a separate administration under the Constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with the State of Manipur.”