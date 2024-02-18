10 killed in TN fireworks unit blast

Virudhunagar (TN): Ten people including four women were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in this district on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed two state ministers to coordinate the rescue and relief activities.

The Chief Minister said a sudden explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kundayiruppu village in Vembakottai resulted in the death of ten people - six men and four women.

He has directed State Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Labour Minister C V Ganesan to immediately rush to the spot and ensure rescue and relief activities, an official release here said.

Expressing anguish over the accident, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

He has ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh to the grievously injured.

The mishap occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday in the chemical mixing room of the firecracker making unit in the village. “Initially 9 persons died due to the explosion and 3 who were injured were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment” Virudhunagar district Collector V P Jayaseelan said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that there was overcrowding in the chemical mixing room, and that the explosion could have been triggered when the chemical was being handled, he said. The factory owner had a licence.

Asked how the explosion happened, the Collector replied “it could have been due to a human error. We have ordered a thorough enquiry by an inter-departmental team.”