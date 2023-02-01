Workshop to be held to teach MLAs Assembly etiquettes on February 6

A workshop will be held at the Legislative Assembly on February 6 to teach Assembly etiquettes to the new MLAs. An orientation course always helps the newcomers to understand the Assembly’s proceedings, parliamentary affairs and also how to behave on the floor of the house.

Around 70 new MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress while 55 opposition MLAs are expected to take part in the orientation programme. Those who are MLAs for the second time or third time can also join the workshop discussing the parliamentary norms. The workshop will start at around 10.45 am on February 6 at the auditorium. It may continue till 4.30 pm. MP Sougata Roy, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, environment minister Manas Bhunia will act as trainers. Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Manoj Tigga have also been invited for the workshop.

The Budget session in the Assembly will begin on February 8 with the speech of the Governor CV Ananda Bose. Before the budget session starts, the working committee of the Assembly will hold a meeting on February 7 to finalize the duration of discussion on the Governor’s speech. Discussion on the Governor’s speech may take place on February 10. The new MLAs during the workshop may be urged to come to the Assembly regularly and go through the documents, not only to enrich themselves but to serve the people of the area they represent. A day-long orientation course of the new MLAs may be inaugurated by the Speaker Biman Bandopadhya. The trainers may talk about the Assembly proceedings and discuss how it should be maintained by the legislators. They will also be given training on how they can ventilate important issues of their areas by raising questions in the house.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said there is no end to learning. Norms and etiquettes of Parliamentary affairs are changing and any MLA can join the workshop. He also stressed the importance of regular participation at the proceedings of the Assembly.