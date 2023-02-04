Underprivileged women get driving lessons

Kolkata: Around 109 women from underprivileged sections in the city attended driving lessons imparted by the Kolkata Police, in association with a training institute under the KIRAN project, for vocational training and skill development.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Vineet Goyal re-launched a specially designed driving course for these women under the KIRAN project and also inaugurated the automated car washing system for the Kolkata Police.

According to Goyal, an automated system will ensure that no outsourcing is done for the washing of cars, thus resulting in better maintenance and lesser expenditure.

For the re-launching of this driving course under the said project, about 100 women aged between 18 to 35 years participated. Few of them are pursuing a Masters or a Graduation degree.

Goyal said: “The community bond of Kolkata Police is strong. KIRAN, as an initiative was begun in 2008. There are 20 learning centres across the city, where we have also imparted computer education to the localities. Around 4,600 people attended this particular education programme.”