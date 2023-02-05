Tollywood celebrities turn authors, unveil new books

kolkata: From director, actor and singer Anjan Dutt, actors Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Sourav Chakraborty to singer-lyricist Anupam Roy and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, a bevy of celebrities from Bengal chose the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair to launch their latest books.



Dutt, whose new Bengali film, ‘Revolver Rahasyo’ is running in theatres, is based on his new book of the same name. On Sunday, he unveiled the book along with singer Anindya Chattopadhyay at the Kolkata Book Fair. Three of Dutt’s books on Danny Detective (his new sleuth) have been released at the book fair.

“The first three books in the series were launched last year at the Kolkata Book Fair. Then, the publishers asked me to write three more books, ‘Sundarban Lal’, ‘Mount Pandim Hotath’, and ‘Revolver Rahasyo’,” said Dutt. If Dutt has selected thrillers, the ‘Amake Amar Moto Thakte Dao’ singer Anupam unveiled his book on comics. Titled, ‘Bengalurute Antony’, this is the singer’s second Bengali book in the ‘Antony’ series. Anupam has also penned a book of poetry, ‘Brisho Boshe Thake’. Actor Ishan Majumdar also made his debut as a comic book author with ‘Madanpurer Mamdo Bhootera’.

In Tollywood, Rahul has always been known for his inclination toward the written word. So, it wasn’t surprising to find the ‘Rajlokhi O Srikanto’ actor releasing his new book, ‘Lekha Pottor’ at the Kolkata Book Fair 2023.

This year, Sourav of ‘Hello’ web series fame brought out his fourth poetry collection ‘Khabar Ache’ at the Boi Mela Prangan. About 20 years of poems have been compiled in this book. Meanwhile, ‘Preme Pora Baron’ composer Ranajoy has penned his debut book on poems ‘Bochor Kuri Aager’. “Most of the poems were written 20 years ago,” he said.