TMC women’s wing to hold meeting today

kolkata: The women’s wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to find out strategies on how to reach out to the women and to ensure that they avail the benefits of all the government schemes without any hassle.



With Panchayat elections around the corner, Trinamool Mahila Congress is keen on reaching out to the women members of the families at the grass root level. It would also ensure that the women do not face any technical issues while availing of the social schemes run by the state government.

Senior leaders of Trinamool Mahila Congress will discuss the reports submitted from 36 organisational districts during its meeting on Wednesday.

Chadrima Bhattacharya, president of Trinamool Mahila Congress is expected to preside over the meeting. One of the main objectives of the meeting is to ensure that every beneficiary in the districts can get benefits of the government schemes.

During the 75 days campaign of “Cholo Gram E Jai” (let’s go to the village), the women’s wing of the party received an unprecedented response from the women members of the families regarding the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The wing has already prepared a report based on its observation regarding the 75 days of “Cholo Gram E Jai” campaign and submitted it to the top leaders of the party.

But in some places, women raised complaints saying that they faced difficulties to avail Awas Yojana scheme. There were instances where the beneficiaries staged agitation. There were instances where complaints were raised regarding roads and toilets. These issues will be dealt with utmost priority during the meeting, sources said.

The “Cholo Gram E Jai” campaign was launched on November 1 last year and ended on January 12, 2023. The campaign aimed to reach out to the women voters in rural Bengal and to listen to their grievances if any.

Trinamool Mahila Congress leaders went to villages to make women aware of various projects taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government. Meetings were held in all 341 blocks of the state. Two of the projects, implemented by the state government — Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi — for women empowerment, have become immensely successful across the state. Swasthya Sathi cards are issued in the name of the senior woman member of the family. Ninety-five per cent of the Self Help Groups are run by women.