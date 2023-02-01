Tiljala fire: 10 engines pressed into action, none injured

KOLKATA: Tension spread on Satgachhi First Lane in Tiljala after a fire broke out at a shoe factory located on the ground floor of a five-storied building on Tuesday afternoon.



The fire was controlled after almost four hours with the help of 10 fire tenders. State Fire minister Sujit Bose visited the spot in the evening and took stock of the situation.

According to sources, around 4 pm, local people spotted smoke coming out from the ground floor of the 4G, Satgachhi First lane.

Tiljala police station and fire brigade were informed. As the area was a bit congested and the roads were narrow, firefighters faced trouble reaching the spot. Local councillor Faiz Ahmed Khan also rushed to the spot. He said: “This building is about 40 years old and it is expected that no fire fighting management system will be there. Fire brigade officials will be able to tell more about it.”

The fire was controlled around 7:45 pm. Till the last report came in, the cooling process was being carried out to douse the fire. No report of any injury was received.