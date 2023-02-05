Team from Kolkata to draw up solid waste management roadmap for Darjeeling

Darjeeling An expert team from Kolkata on solid waste management will be arriving in Darjeeling within a week to chalk out a roadmap for the shifting of the existing dumping site and proper segregation of the same.



The development comes after a fire has been raging in the dumping ground since Saturday night. Firefighters have been trying to douse the flames.

“With the fire raging, we contacted the state government agencies in Kolkata. The problem is grave. Within a week an expert team will be arriving and will take stock of the situation and suggest how we go about mitigating the problem permanently. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared for solid waste management, including segregation of waste,” stated Dipen Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality.

He stated that the dumping ground has to be shifted. “For this a road has to be constructed to the ground and it will be shifted. The problem is the non-segregation of waste. We will have to set up machines for the segregation of waste. The expert team will be advising us on this,” added Thakuri.

Every day Darjeeling generates around 35 metric tons of waste which goes up to 50 metric tons per day during tourist season. “Owing to the non-segregation of waste, methane gas is produced during the cold and dry months. Methane is highly combustible. Since 2004, we have been witnessing fires in the dumping chute regularly. For the past few 3 weeks, this fire has been going on. It is a major problem. The toxic gasses affect the lungs, kidney, liver and also cause allergies,” said Roshan Rai an expert in solid waste management.