Tackling traffic snarls: ‘Siliguri to get 3 parking zones’

With traffic snarls plaguing Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation has decided to step in and resolve the issue on a priority basis. They have decided to come up with three parking zones in Siliguri. This will help ease the traffic problem.

Talking to media persons, Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation stated that all long-distance buses will be stopped from entering the city. “A bus stand will come up at Matigara Pariwahan Nagar in collaboration with the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA). Besides this, another bus stand will be constructed at Tinbatti More,” stated the Mayor.

Mayor Gautam Deb held a plenary meeting on Wednesday with Siliguri Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi, Traffic DCP Abhishek Gupta, Additional Traffic DCP Poornima Sherpa along with Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar and Mayor-in-Councils.

Besides this, the existing infrastructure of PC Mittal Bus Terminus will be developed. Parking space for motorcycles and four-wheelers will be constructed in three places. One will be at Kiran Chandra Bhavan; one at Milanpalli area and the other at Tinbatti Teesta Barrage. “We want to solve the problem of traffic congestion immediately. That is why parking arrangements are being made. Roadside vendors occupying the sidewalks will be removed and rehabilitated for the ease of the pedestrians. We will make alternative arrangements for them,” added the Mayor.