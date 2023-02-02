State to hold training for med officers & nursing personnel

More than 17 hub units of automated blood culture system will organise training for medical officers (MO) and nursing personnel at 53 spoke units across the state which have already been tagged against the hub units.

Microbiology departments of 17 different level hospitals, including some of the city’s medical colleges, will act as hubs each one of which will take responsibility for training the personnel from 4-5 spoke units.

A total of 53 units will take part in the programme. Training will be given on aseptic collection of blood or other samples from the patients admitted at various CCU’s, HDUs, HCCUs and transportation from spoke units to hub units. The Chief Medical Officer of Health in the districts have been urged to arrange the training.

Meanwhile, the State health department has taken initiative to set up four blood component separation units (BCSU) across the state to address the crisis of blood which is reported sometimes from various parts.

After the Covid pandemic broke out, the number of blood donation camps came down resulting in a blood crisis. There are currently 36 BCSU across the state.

The department is now coming up with four more so that the process of separating blood components is not affected.

Setting up more BCSU will be able to address the issue.

During the last summer, there was no major blood crisis issue in the state as there were adequate camps.

Various components of blood are segregated in these separation units.

Various NGOs which have been working on the issue have placed their demand for setting up more BCSU in the districts so that the blood collected from the camps are not sent to the city for the segregation of

the components.