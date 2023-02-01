State Primary Education Board to publish Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 results soon

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will be publishing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2022 results, held on December 11, shortly. According to the board, all standard protocols will be followed for its publication in a transparent manner.

The Board also notified that the original OMR sheet has been kept safely with the board.

They have assured the candidates that tampering with the OMR sheets, externally, is not possible.

“For authentication, all the TET-2022 participants/examinees will be able to match their own OMR sheet (examinees’ copy) with their compatible original OMR sheet to be displayed during the expository reading of the result on the portal upon publication of TET-2022 results by the Board,” the notification stated.

For the first time, the candidates were allowed to take the booklet after the completion of the examination.

There were two OMR sheets instead of one. The original one was submitted to the Board and the second one which had the imprints of the original was allowed to be taken back home by the candidates.

Recently, the Board published the answer keys online and allowed the candidates to raise the dispute till January 18 instead of January 17.

These disputes will be examined by subject experts and later disclosed in public domain and accordingly the final answer keys will be formulated.

To ensure that the candidates are careful while filing the dispute, a fee has been introduced. Moreover, the board ensured that if the disputes by a candidate stands correct, then they will be refunded the entire fee amount. But if the dispute is unjustified then it will stand forfeited.