St Xavier’s University to confer DLitt on Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be conferred with the DLitt (Honoris Causa) by the St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK), for her contributions to the development of higher education in West Bengal. She will be delivering the Convocation address at the fourth Convocation ceremony of the university on February 6. The CM will also inaugurate the Loyola Tirtha, which is the newly constructed administrative block of the university that houses the office of Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Controller of Examinations and Internal Quality Assurance Cell. The Convocation will be held at the university’s campus in New Town. The ceremony will be presided over by Governor CV Ananda Bose. A total of 770 students will be awarded their degree completion certificates. Out of them, there are 113 rank holders who have secured first, second and third positions respectively in different programmes. Out of these rank holders, 60 students belong to postgraduate programmes and 53 students belong to undergraduate programmes. There are 33 modal recipients, who will be awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals. Two faculty members of the university will also be felicitated for completion of their PhD degrees. More than 3,000 students are on roll presently and a total of 93 research scholars are pursuing their Ph.D. under different disciplines.

