Soon, water woes to be a thing of the past in wards 127, 128

KOLKATA: In the wake of complaints regarding the unavailability of water supply pouring in from wards 127 and 128, Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim assured that the problem will be resolved by August with the completion of a water treatment plant at Maheshtala by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority while the KMC is setting up a booster pumping station.



On Friday, complaints from residents of wards 127 and 128 reached Hakim during the ‘Talk to Mayor’ session where residents stated that they are not getting water supply and are depending on deep tubewells. They also added that there needs to be an installation of pipelines. Complaints came in mostly from the Sarsuna area. Hakim said there are some added areas in wards 127 and 128 which were previously under Maheshtala municipality or a Panchayat. Later, it came under the KMC. “Piped water supply is unavailable there. Deep tubewells are presently the source of water in these areas. Currently, we do not have adequate infrastructure to supply water there from Garden Reach Water Works. KMDA is now setting up a plant at Maheshtala. This project will be completed by August. We are also installing booster pumping stations in the area. After this, water from both the Garden Reach plant and the Maheshtala unit will be supplied there,” he assured.

Last month, residents of ward 132 in Behala complained that it’s been more than one-and-a-half months that they are suffering from an acute water crisis, which began initially with a reduction in water flow. They alleged that about 10 blocks with 80 families are suffering from a lack of water supply. The main source of supply there is from the Garden Reach Water Works. Residents alleged that the problem still persists.