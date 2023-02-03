Song, calendar on wildlife launched

Kolkata: On Friday, Bengal Peerless released their annual calendar and the song ‘Africa Africa’ penned and sung by pop legend Usha Uthup at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair.



Based on nature and wildlife conservation, the calendar is presented against the backdrop of Masai Mara.

To emphasise the importance of the theme, Uthup has crooned the special song, ‘Africa Africa’ partially in Swahili language also.

MLA Debasish Kumar attended the event along with music composer Shiladitya Choudhary and Ketan Sengupta, CEO and secretary of Bengal Peerless.

“In this modern world of man and machine, finding peace is almost impossible.

Yet, one can experience life that is in unison with nature

in the wildlife of Africa’s jungles.

“This calendar is an attempt to portray that peace in the wilderness,” said Sengupta.