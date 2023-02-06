Son of a hawker secures 6th position in police service

KOLKATA: Son of a hawker, Mijanur Rahaman of Sagardighi in Murshidabad has done the state proud by securing 19th rank in the general category and 6th position in police service (Grade B). He is soon slated to join as DSP in police service.



While studying under the light of a hurricane, it was Rahaman's dream of being recognised as a DSP.

His dreams and his parents' investment in his education fueled his hard work to achieve the position.

He achieved the milestone by preparing for the examintion with the limited resources available. Unlike most of his contemporaries, coaching classes were unaffordable luxuries.

His father is a hawker and his mother is a homemaker. According to Rahaman, his father never let the finances get in the way of his preparations and his mother, despite having not studied herself, made sure that her children get proper education and excel in every field. They have two sons and three daughters.

Rahaman is the eldest son of the family. He passed his secondary in 2010 from Sheikhdighi High School in Sagardighi with 80.9 per cent and joined Al-Ameen Mission, from where he passed out in 2012 with 82 per cent marks in science.

He graduated from Jiaganj College in physics honours with 66 per cent.

Similarly, Nabirul Islam (33) from Mahendrapur village in Murshidabad made his mother shed tears of joy when he ranked 15th in the 2020 WBCS examination.

The results were announced on Thursday night. Nabirul works in the Suti-II block administration’s agricultural department as an assistant since 2019 and is a BTech graduate from Jadavpur University.

Brought up by a single mother, Nabirul has four siblings and all had to work hard to make ends meet.

His first posting might be as the deputy collector in one of the state districts.