Siliguri to get a facelift before G-20 Summit

SILIGURI: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) is all set to give Siliguri a facelift ahead of the G-20 Summit.



Several development and beautification works are being undertaken in different parts of the city by the SJDA for this.

Primarily, the administration has chosen a hotel in New Chamta Tea Estate to organise the summit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given the responsibility to the SJDA for developing the entire area.

“Ahead of the Summit, we are doing several projects. We have undertaken the electrification work of the road from Bagdogra to New Chamta Tea Estate via Darjeeling More. We have installed electric poles there and repaired the road. The project cost is around Rs 1 crore. We will beautify the road with lights and plants,” stated Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman of SJDA.