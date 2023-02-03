Siliguri Metropolitan Police to hold marathon for school students on Feb 5

SILIGURI: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police will organise a 'Fun Run' with the school students in association with a private english medium school in Siliguri. About 32 schools of Siliguri are going to participate in the marathon. DCP Joy Tudu said this at a news conference on Friday.



The marathon will be organised on February 5 at Uttarayan. About 640 students will be participating in the 'Fun Run'. The students are divided into three categories. First category is for students from class six to class seven. The second category is for students from class eight to nine and the third category is for students from class 10 to 12.

About 122 boys and 102 girls will be participating in first category. In the second category, there are 146 boys and 94 girls. In the third category, there are 127 boys and 49 girls. Bollywood actor Darsheel Safary will be the chief guest of the programme. The run will be of 1.5 km for the first category, 3 km for the second category and 5 km for the third category. DCP Joy Tudu said: “The motive to organise such a marathon is to spread the message of good health and well-being among students. Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedy has taken the initiative to organise this 'Fun Run.' “It will help in creating a friendly bond between police and students. We will give participation certificates to all,” he added.