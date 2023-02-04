Rs 7,000 crore proposed budgetary allocation for eCourts project phase 3 to enhance judicial efficiency, says CJI

New Delhi: The proposed allocation of Rs 7,000 crore in the 2023-24 budget for phase three of the eCourts Project will enhance judicial institutions and efficiency while ensuring courts reach every citizen, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said Saturday.



Addressing the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court, he said that during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the top court adopted video conferencing of court proceedings to reach out to the people.

“In the recent Budget, the Government of India has introduced a provision of Rs 7,000 crore for phase-3 of the e-courts project. This will help enhance the accessibility of judicial institutions and the efficiency of judicial systems in India. Such endeavour will ensure the court reaches every citizen of India,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Between March 23, 2020, and October 30, 2022, the apex court heard 3.37 lakh cases through video conferencing, he said.

“We updated our video conferencing infrastructure at meta scale. We are continuing to use technological infrastructure for a hybrid mode of hearing that allows parties from any part of the country to join the court proceedings,” CJI Chandrachud said.

The 73rd anniversary event was graced by Chief Justice of Singapore Justice Sundaresh Menon, who spoke on the topic ‘Role of judiciary in a changing world’.