Rs 2450 cr allotted to Kolkata Metro

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro was allocated Rs 2450 crore in Union Budget 2023-2024, up from Rs Rs 1838 crore in 2022.



At Rs 1,000 crore, there was no change in the allocation for Metro Railways Corporation Limited.

The Union government allocated Rs 14 crore to Chittaranjan Cancer Research Institute. Last year Rs 109 crore was allocated for the institute.

The Budget has slashed the allocation for the Damodar Valley Corporation. Last year the allocation was Rs 2010 crore, however, this year it was only Rs 209 crore.

The Budget for Satyajit Ray Film Institute (SRFTI) has been increased from Rs 33 crore to Rs 63.16 crore. However, the allocation for Tagore Cultural Complex has been slashed from Rs 10 crore to Rs 7.7 crore.

The allocation for Victoria Memorial Hall has been increased from Rs 28.77 crore to Rs 31.34 crore.

This year, Rs 7 crore was allocated to the Botanical Survey of India.

The Asiatic Society was allocated Rs 21.50 crore. The quantum for the National Institute of Homeopathy was decreased manifold. In the 2023 Budget, the allocation was Rs 21. 96 crore. Last year it was Rs 82.17 crore. There was no allocation for the Falpur Haldia Gas pipeline. The Budget allocation for the Farakka Barrage has been increased to Rs 55.98 crore from Rs 45.98 crore.