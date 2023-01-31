Real estate body’s portal launched, buyers can lodge grievances online

KOLKATA: State Housing minister Aroop Biswas on Tuesday launched the WBRERA (West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority) website (www.rera.wb.gov.in) making it mandatory for online registration of every real estate project in which the area of land proposed to be developed is more than 500 sq metre or the number of apartments proposed to be developed are more than eight.



“There have been several instances when promoters have fleeced parties with the promise of handing over flats or have delayed the handover of the same or have refused to hand over the completion certificate (CC) even after the party has checked into his/her flat. If the aggrieved person lodges a complaint with the WBRERA website, there are provisions for imposing a huge penalty, even stopping the construction work for the project,” Biswas said.

On receipt of a complaint, the West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA) will call both parties for a hearing may be for more than one occasion and will pass necessary directions.

The party can also move the West Bengal Real Estate Appellate Tribunal if he/she is dissatisfied with the directions of the WBRERA authority.

The Housing department has also moved a file with the topmost brass of the state Secretariat to allow amendment in the RERA state act so that registration is made mandatory for projects on 3 to 4 cottah land or the number of apartments proposed to be developed is three to four. Biswas said that all ongoing real estate projects have to be mandatorily registered with the WBRERA website within three months i.e by April 30, 2023. No promoter/developer shall advertise, market, book or sell any real estate project without registering the same with the WBRERA authority. The prospectus issued or published by the developer shall prominently mention the WBRERA registration number of the project along with details of the same, including the date of start and completion of the project. He will have to upload a progress report of the project after every three months so that the allottee is aware of the progress. The developer is bound to register a deed of sale in favour of the allottee and hand over CC papers relating to water supply, sewage and sewerage and building plan to the homebuyer.