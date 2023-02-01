Rangamati crematorium case: HC rejects Soumendu Adhikari’s plea

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the application by Soumendu Adhikari, brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, regarding the dismissal of FIR with regards to the Rangamati crematorium corruption case.



Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee ordered that police cannot take any coercive action against Adhikari, only if he cooperates with the investigation. If they think that he is not cooperating, then a show-cause notice will be issued against his name. Thereafter, he will be given ten days to act. However, the investigators will have to make video recordings of Adhikari’s interrogation and testimony, the High Court ordered.

There is an allegation of corruption in the distribution of stalls by occupying the site of a crematorium near Contai College.