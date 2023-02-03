Public Service Comm takes out merit list of 2,931 ICDS supervisors

Kolkata: As a part of the Bengal government’s recruitment drive, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) published the merit list for the recruitment of 2,931 ICDS supervisors who will be working under the department of Women and Child and Social Development.



In 2019, the state public service commission had published notification for the recruitment of ICDS supervisors. Preliminary examination was carried out by the PSC in 2020 while in 2021, the written test was held. Interviews were conducted last year by the PSC. The commission has recommended the recruitment of 2,931 ICDS supervisors whose names have been published in the merit list. There was a movement going on to complete the recruitment process for the posts of ICDS supervisors. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed to expedite the recruitment drive.

The PSC had recently published the list of successful candidates who cleared the miscellaneous examination in 2019. The commission has given recommendation for the recruitment of 482 candidates under the miscellaneous services.

On February 2, the PSC had also published the merit list of the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS), 2020. Around 77 candidates found a place in Group A and 24 were in Group B.

The Chief Minister, on a number of occasions, said the state will be number one in the creation of jobs in the next four to five years, which is the aim of this government. She had said various industrial corridor projects are coming up along the western parts of the state, particularly in Jangalmahal region. After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government has given emphasis on the creation of jobs at various levels. Around Rs 72,000 crore of investments are being done in Jangalmahal to create lakhs of job opportunities.

According to state government sources, as many as 2.5 lakh jobs have been created in the leather industry. Shale gas project is coming up in Asansol. Industrial corridors will be set up along Dankuni, Panagarh, Barjora, Purulia, Bankura, Raghunathpur covering the western parts. Bengal has received UN awards as well in this context and has already secured top position in several parameters along with being the recipient of a slew of tourism and skill development awards.