Postings of three IPS officers changed

KOLKATA: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, postings of three senior officers including the Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum was changed on Sunday.

Nagendra Nath Tripathi, who was earlier directed to continue as the SP, Birbhum despite being promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) has been made the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the West Bengal Police Directorate (WBPD). SP, Suderban Police District, Bhaskar Mukherjee will replace Tripathi. Though the transfer of Tripathi has been said to be an outcome of the Margram explosion incident which claimed two lives, state government has mentioned the transfer order as a routine one which is made in the interest of public service. Apart from SP Birbhum change, Koteswara Rao Nalavath who was the SP (Headquarters) in the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has been made the SP of Suderban Police district.