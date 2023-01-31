Portal of Public Enterprises, Industrial Reconstruction department launched

KOLKATA: State Industries, Commerce and Enterprise minister Shashi Panja on Tuesday inaugurated the official website of state Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction department at Shilpa Sadan.



Panja also inaugurated the workshop on insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 which was held on Tuesday at Shilpa Sadan. Panja said: “The idea of this academic exercise is that the government of West Bengal is committed to protect the interest of the state government and its parastatals before the NCLT and to protect the assets and the investment of the state government in the state PSUs and other parastatals as well.”

She added: “The sole objective of this workshop is not only the officers should be aware of this legal framework but also work towards keeping themselves prepared for any kind of eventuality.”

Along with her, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance department Manoj Pant, Principal Secretary of IC and E department Vandana Yadav, Regional Director of RBI R Kesavan and Secretary of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction department Smita Pandey and other dignitaries were present at the workshop.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair, Panja—who is also the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister—said it was important to inculcate the habit of reading in kids. “It is crucial to develop the habit of healthy reading. I understand today’s kids are under a lot of academic stress, and then there’s the virtual world too, which is attractive. But as guardians, we should guide them to read books,” said the minister.