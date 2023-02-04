Passenger air services all set to take off in Cooch Behar

SILIGURI: Passenger air services between Cooch Behar and Kolkata is all set to commence from February 15 tentatively, stated Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State, Home Affairs.



“For long, there were plans to resume air services in Cooch Behar. The flight will definitely help residents of the region. If the weather holds up, the service will be inaugurated on February 15 by Union Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia,” stated Pramanik. People of Cooch Behar have had to rely on Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri for air travel. The distance between Cooch Behar and Siliguri is 144 km.

India One will operate flights under the “Udan” scheme of the Government of India. The flight will be operating from Cooch Behar-Kolkata- Jamshedpur-Bhubaneshwar circuit. It will be a daily service. For the initial months, passengers will have to pay Rs 999. “The flight will arrive in Cooch Behar at 12:15 pm and will depart from Cooch Behar at 12:30 pm. It will fly over Bangladesh airspace to Kolkata, a two-hour long flight. Initially, the airfare between Cooch Behar and Kolkata was fixed at Rs 999. The flight will reach Cooch Behar through Bhubaneswar via Jamshedpur and Kolkata,” informed Arun Kumar Singh, CEO, India One.