Panels formed to monitor installation of CCTVs at all police stns in Siliguri district

Complying with the Court’s orders, the district administration is installing CCTV cameras in all the police stations.



Two state oversight committees and district oversight committees have been constituted for monitoring of the entire process. The Webel company has been allocated the job.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held at the ‘Uttarkannya,’ the branch Secretariat of Government of West Bengal. The meeting was chaired by the Jalpaiguri Divisional Commissioner AR Bardhan in the presence of Mayor Gautam Deb, Siliguri Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedy. The meeting was held with the police officials of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, Darjeeling District Police and Kalimpong District Police.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Divisional Commissioner AR Bardhan said that in 2021 after a custodial death in Punjab, the Supreme Court had issued an order to install CCTV cameras in all the police stations. As per the instruction, the state government started installing the cameras in collaboration with Webel.Work has already started in several police stations under Siliguri Police Commissionerate along with Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. It is compulsory to install the cameras in lockups and OC’s rooms.

An oversight committee has been formed to monitor the project in these areas. The Division Commissioner AR Bardhan is the Chairman of the Committee. District magistrate and police commissioner are the members of the committee.

“At least two state-of-the-art cameras will be installed in each police station. The cameras have audio recording facilities. For each police station cost will be to the tune of Rs. 10 lakhs. The installation process of all the police stations will be completed within a year,” added Bardhan.

The Divisional Commissioner will also send a proposal to the home secretary to set up an office of the Webel in Siliguri for technical support.

“We will provide a place in Uttarkanya, where Webel will set up their office and will visit the police station once a month or on call. With this it will be easier to operate the cameras,” stated the Divisional Commissioner.