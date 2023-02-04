Panchayat polls: ‘Only Mamata Banerjee will select candidates’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that candidates for Panchayat polls will be selected by “only Mamata Banerjee based on the feedback given by the local people”.



Addressing a mammoth rally in Keshpur, he warned that nobody will get a ticket through hobnobbing with some local leaders. He also gave his ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’ (Abhishek a call away) number — 7887778877 — to the audience so that they can share their opinion about the local leaders.

Ahead of the Panchayat polls, he sent a strong message to a section of TMC leaders. “Time is over for those who want to get some benefits by using their party position. I am giving a month to those who are competing among themselves to resolve issues. Invisible eyes are always watching you. We are monitoring what the Panchayat Sabhapatis are doing. TMC is taking steps against leaders not working for the people.

He has warned that the party will take action against TMC leaders who earn a bad name for the party. He reiterated that it is useless if “someone depends upon any local leaders for getting a ticket to contest the elections”.

During his rally, Banerjee introduced one Seikh Hasimuddin, a local resident who does not belong to any party and rejected the funds under Awas Yojana. Hasimuddin said that if he gets the amount for the house he will have to arrange for more funds for setting it up. If he invests his hard-earned income here he will not be able to get their daughter married. Banerjee told him that he will take all the responsibilities of his daughter’s marriage. He also told the gathering that “people like Hasimuddin will be the face of TMC”.

Banerjee also presented a couple who belong to TMC but refused to take Central funds for setting up their house. Manju Dolobera is a Gram Panchayat member while her husband Avijit Dolober is the booth sabhapati for the party for 10 years but they do not have a proper house. Their elder son will appear for the HS exam while their younger daughter studies in class X.

Banerjee assured them that his party will set up a house for them. He told the gathering that such honest people are the face of TMC.

Banerjee ensured that Panchayat polls will be conducted peacefully and fairly. He urged BJP, CPI(M) and Congress to call him at his “Ek Daake Abhishek” number if they face any issues while filing nominations.

“I would urge the CPI(M) and BJP to fight the election alone. There were some elections where the BJP joined hands with CPI(M) by unfair means. Sometimes they (Oppositions) allege that they are not allowed to file nominations. Candidates from the CPI(M), BJP, Congress and even Independent candidates, whoever faces any issues while filing nomination call me at 7887778877, and I will ensure your nominations are filed. There will be peaceful elections in each Panchayat”, he asserted.

He also said that CPI(M’s) ‘harmads (goons) have turned into BJP’s ‘dacoits’ CPI(M) miscreants are again trying to bring back the days of terror in Keshpur by wearing the saffron jersey. If someone tries to wear TMC’s jersey after the election it will not happen. The people of Keshpur know who wears which jersey.

Before attending the rally in Keshpur, Banerjee met the villagers at Matkatpur area under Kharagpur Gramin block where people told him that they have been residing in the village but they did not get ‘patta’ right for the land that falls under the state irrigation department. Banerjee called up Irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick regarding the issue.