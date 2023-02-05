Now, the homeless in Siliguri to get an address

Siliguri: They have to spend the night under the open sky. Be it sun or rain, they roam the streets everyday in search of food. They are the homeless — the vagabonds. Hardly anyone has the time to think about them, let alone take care for them.



However, all this is set to change in Siliguri. The homeless people are all set to get an address. An organisation in Siliguri has come up with a shelter home at Patiramjyot in Siliguri, where the homeless can spend nights comfortably. Not only accommodation but also facilities, including food and medical assistance are available. Homeless rickshaw pullers, labourers and beggars stay at the house completely free of cost.

An organisation in Siliguri had come up with the home in September 2021. There are two dormitory rooms, one for males and another for females. Every day the home opens at 5 pm and closes at 8 am the next day. The homeless start coming in at 5 pm each day. The organisation provides bedrolls to all who stay for the night. In the evening they are given tea and snacks. Dinner is served at around 8 pm. The organisation has installed a television in their rooms for their entertainment. Toilets are also there for their use. In the morning around 8 am, they leave the home after breakfast.

The president of the organisation Subhash Kumbat said: “About 400 people can stay at the house at a time. Initially, we are allowing 100, including males and females. We have appointed 10 people to look after the inmates. We have our own kitchen and cooks who cook for them. This is the

first time in North Bengal that such a house has come up for the homeless.”

The inmates here are provided medical facilities along with food and accommodation. A doctor does the rounds everyday. Medicines are also given to the homeless. If necessary, they are referred to hospitals for further treatment. CCTV cameras have also been installed. At present, about 40 males and 40 females are staying at the house.

Goutam Singha, a resident who has been staying at the shelter home for more than a year thanked the organisation for this noble initiative. “I am blessed that they have come up with such a shelter home. Previously, we had to stay on the streets. It was very difficult. Now, we spend our nights peacefully,” Singha said.

“We used to work hard throughout the day and spend sleepless nights on an empty stomach at times. Here we are served three meals. If only more such organisations like this come up then the world would be a better place for the people like us,” stated Narendra Singh who has been residing in the shelter home for more than six months.