Nature study programme initiated at Banabitan

kolkata: West Bengal Forest Development Corporation (WBFDC) has ideated a nature-study programme for the benefit of conservationists at Central Park popularly known as Banabitan in Salt Lake.



“The nature-study programme is intended for both students from different schools and those who want to learn more about biodiversity conservation. A certificate will also be given to the attendee. People of all ages may take advantage of the opportunity for nature education, picnics, day trips, small excursions, and nature trails in this lovely park,” a senior WBFDC official said.

Spread across 70 acre of land, Banabitan is perfect to stroll in the early morning. It is a favourite of township morning walkers and draws visitors from all over the city and its surroundings. Banabitan is divided into separate sections which consist of a rose garden, a butterfly garden, a creeper garden, a bird park, a Children’s park and much more.

There is a magnificent lake located just at the centre that provides rowing and boating facilities to visitors. Banabitan also has a park named ‘Mini Jaldapara’, dedicated to the Jaldapara National Park situated in Alipurduar district, North Bengal where the models of Jaldapara fauna are placed and the landscape resembles the forests of North Bengal.

Central Park attracts a lot of birds and several species, including the White Throated Kingfisher, Black Winged Kite, Cattle Egret, Black Drongo, Alexandrite Parakeet etc. Migratory birds like the Lesser Whistling Duck too have been spotted here.The urban park Banabitan is the second-largest open space in the greater Kolkata area after Maidan. Last year, the operations and management of Banabitan were handed over to the WBFDC, who took up the stratagem to turn the park into an engaging eco-tourism destination.

There is a sale centre for high-quality nursery seedlings of trees and ornamental species, sprawling lawns for picnics, conferences, workshops, and celebrations, a jogger’s track, a yoga practice centre, a tiny café, and an ancient pagoda.

One could even access a free parking space and a guide or interpreter facility here.The nature-study programme at Banabitan for aspiring conservationists started on January 12, to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.