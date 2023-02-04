National Health Mission allocation down by Rs 375 cr

Kolkata: The Centre has reduced budgetary allocation for National Health Mission (NHM) by Rs 375 crore compared to the figure in the last financial year.



Experts in the state have pointed out that the reduction in the allocation may have an adverse impact on the ongoing schemes that are run under NHM in all the states, including Bengal.

The Centre allotted a corpus of Rs 36,758 crore in Budget 2023-24 while in 2022-23, the allotment under

NHM remained at Rs 37,160 crore. In 2021-22, around Rs 36,576 crore was allotted under this head and Rs 33,400 crore in 2020-21.

Contrary to the NHM, the Union Budget this year has given emphasis on increasing Ayush infrastructure and services and also on scientific research.

Around Rs 920 crore has been allotted for all states while north eastern parts will get Rs 231 crore for the development in the Ayush sector.

The Bengal government has been carrying out several Ayush projects under the National Ayush Mission.

Infrastructural revamp has been going on at different Ayush units across the state.

Around Rs 800 crore additional allotment was announced in the Ayush budget by the Centre.