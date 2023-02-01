Nabagram: TMC worker shot at

A Trinamool Congress worker was shot by two unknown miscreants at Nabagram in Murshidabad on Tuesday night.

The Trinamool Congress worker, identified as Rubel Sheikh, has been shifted to a city hospital for better treatment.

Sheikh, on Tuesday night, was sitting with his friends at the Bilbasia area of Nabagram when two miscreants fired a round at him.

The bullet went through his chest. Sheikh was rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital from where he was shifted to NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Police have started a probe to find out the accused persons. On Tuesday evening two incidents of firing and bombing had taken place at Khargram and Farakka in Murshidabad. In Farakka a youth was killed while a Trinamool Congress worker was shot in Naldip village of Khargram.

While trying to save the Trinamool Congress worker identified as Safiq Sheikh, his neighbour Majeha Bibi was stabbed by the miscreants.