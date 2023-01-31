Minister saved by a whisker after truck hits his car in Deganga

kolkata: State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick had a narrow escape after a truck hit his car in the Deganga area on Monday night while he was returning to his house in Salt Lake. Police detained the driver and seized the truck. It is suspected that the accident took place due to a mechanical glitch. However, the actual cause of the accident will be ascertained after the mechanical examination of the truck. According to sources, Mallick had gone to Deganga to attend a party programme and visit a fair. While approaching the Taki Road in the Noorpur area of Deganga, a stone chips-laden truck suddenly entered the middle of Mallick’s convoy and hit the minister’s car.