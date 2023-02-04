Mayor inspects rejuvenation work of Tolly Nullah

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday inspected a long stretch of Tolly Nullah from Chetla to Doi Ghat on board a vessel to monitor the progress of the desiltation work that started some six months back.



The overall work of rejuvenation of Tolly Nullah involves setting up three Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at strategic locations and augmentation of the 16 pumping stations situated along the bank.

“During the Left Front rule, the discharge network was diverted to Tolly Nullah without developing any drainage infrastructure. We are diverting the discharge to prevent pollution of the water and at the same time are developing sewage treatment plants. It will take us time but we are trying our best to make bathing suitable here,” Hakim said.

He recollected the old days when the residents living in and around Tolly Nullah would go swimming there. But gradually urbanisation and lack of dredging polluted the water. Presently at many places along its course, it has narrowed to the extent of a sewage canal.

The Mayor appealed to the residents not to dump garbage or plastic in the Tolly Nullah and said that the plantation will be taken for beautifying the bank. The pollution of the Tolly Nullah has been under the supervision of the National Green Tribunal for the last few years. A senior KMC official said that the three STPs will come up at Garia, Kudghat and at Sukhapukur in Golf Green and a new pumping station will be set up at Garia which will be linked to the three STPs.

The funds for the project will come from World Bank through the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) which has already given its nod for the project.

“The scheme for the rejuvenation work has already been submitted. We are awaiting the funds,” he added. The entire project cost will be to the tune of Rs 310 crore.