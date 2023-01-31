Mamata to open handicraft project in East Burdwan

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate a project in which several handicraft items are being manufactured from water hyacinth by women from self help groups at Purbasthali in East Burdwan. Banerjee will be addressing a distribution programme in the district on Thursday

The project has already been rolled out from Purbasthli I block at an investment of Rs 46 crores. The pilot project had started much earlier. According to sources, the water hyacinths (kachuripana in Bengali parlance) will be dried after being picked up from the ponds. Then, flower vases, small baskets for keeping fruits and similar handicraft items will be made. The women will also be provided training for the work. The state government is purchasing water hyacinth at the rate of Rs 25 per kg.