Mamata hands over benefits of state schemes to 70,000 people

Malda: “From this programme, 70,000 people from three districts of Malda, North and South Dinajpur have benefitted under different welfare schemes of the state government,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a large gathering at a benefit distribution programme in Gazole on Tuesday.



Apart from handing over different welfare schemes, the Chief Minister also announced a slew of projects worth about Rs 1,200 crore and informed that a State General Hospital will come up soon in Gazole.

“From here, I have announced projects worth Rs 1,200 crore. We have already completed a lot of important projects in these three districts,” stated the Chief Minister.

At around noon on Tuesday, the helicopter of the Chief Minister landed at the Gazole College ground where she attended the government programme.

Banerjee stated that at least 7 crore 76 lakh applications were received in 72,000 Duare Sarkar camps held in the state in which 6 crore 82 lakh people had benefitted through various welfare schemes.

“Out of 3000 projects in the state, 123 were in Malda, 72 in Uttar Dinajpur and 47 in Dakshin Dinajpur,” stated the Chief Minister.

Banerjee said owing to the immense historical importance of Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia the area will be promoted as a tourism circuit.

“Drinking water has been a problem and we are doing everything possible to mitigate it. By the end of 2024, every house will have drinking water supply connections.

In Malda, 9 lakh 28 thousand will be provided with water connections out of which 2 lakh 10 thousand have already received connections. In Uttar Dinajpur, 6 lakh 41 thousand households have been earmarked for water connections out of which 1 lakh 33 thousand have already been provided with the same,” added Banerjee.

She stated that the Centre has discontinued scholarships for minorities and OBCs. “We have disbursed 1 crore 20 lakh Aikyashree scholarships to minorities and have the ‘Medhashree’ scholarships for the OBCs,” stated the Chief Minister.

She further added that stress is being given to the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and skill training programmes.

“I have asked all government institutions under us to involve the SHGs. Just by giving school uniform stitching jobs to SHGs, we have created at least 1.5 crore employment opportunities,” said Banerjee.

Thanking all for the completion of the first phase of the Deucha Pachami project, she said: “This will enable us to create lakhs of jobs.”

She challenged the Union government to stop the erosion of the river banks. “They have washed off their hands from this important issue. However, we have taken it up. We have already spent Rs 400 crore. From where will we get the money? Even after the signing of the Indo-Bangladesh agreement over Farakka, they have not paid us the assured Rs 700 crore. Stopping the erosion of River Ganga in Manikchak and Kaliachak will remain our top priority,” Banerjee stated.

She added that a committee will be constituted under the Chief Secretary to survey the households alongside the river banks. All vulnerable families will be shifted to safer grounds.

The Chief Minister stated that 17000 new Su-Sastha Kendras (health centres) will come up in the villages. “We have conducted paediatric cardiac surgery on more than 70,000 children,” added the Chief Minister.

She laid the foundation stone for 51 projects, including the radiotherapy building in Malda Medical College and Hospital at a cost of Rs 8 crore 54 lakh, central hostel for ST Boys in Old Malda for Rs 1 crore 50 lakh, bridge construction from Gourhanda in Chandipur 2 GP in Chanchal 2 block, construction of a flood centre at Bakhrabad Gram Panchayat of Kaliachak 3 block for Rs 69 lakh.