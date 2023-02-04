Maligning Bengal, halting state’s funds an act of revenge: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for not clearing dues under various projects and thereby “hampering the livelihood of people” of the state. He further stated that by sending Central teams, the “Centre was trying to malign Bengal and its people”.



In order to serve people better, he also urged the gathering to help Trinamool win not only the Panchayat polls but also the Parliamentary elections in 2024 by ensuring that the party bags over 34 seats.

While addressing a huge gathering on Anandapur High School ground of Keshpur in West Midnapore, Abhishek said the BJP-led Centre was trying to take revenge on the people of Bengal as they had rejected the saffron party.

“The Centre is not clearing funds for 100 days work and Awas Yojana. Around 17 lakh families have worked under the 100 days work scheme but they are yet to get the amount as the Centre has not cleared the dues. As they failed to win the assembly elections here, they are taking revenge on the people of Bengal. Around 11 lakh families are yet to get funds from the Centre under the Awas Yojana. The Central government wrote to the state on November 28 saying that they would release the file within a month. The state government carried out verifications by visiting all 11 lakh households but the Centre has not cleared the dues yet. They have sent several teams but failed to spot a single error,” he said. Abhishek also added: “Some of the BJP leaders are saying that they asked the Centre not to release funds for Bengal. They are hampering the livelihood of poor people. Those BJP leaders who are working for the Centre will have no place in this state.”

He also urged the people to strengthen the Trinamool Congress. He said after the BJP got 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, they are causing more harm to the people of Bengal than good.

“During 2014-19 there were 34 Trinamool Congress MPs and BJP failed to make any footprints here as the latter had only 2 MPs. But after winning 18 seats, the BJP is hampering the livelihood of the masses. If TMC had won 34 seats in 2019, BJP could not have hurt the sentiments of the people in Bengal like this,” Abhishek remarked.

He added that he had never seen such a huge gathering before. “Those who talk about factionalism in Trinamool Congress must see the gathering today. The ground is full to the brim. While coming, I even saw many of them unable to enter the venue,” Abhishek said.