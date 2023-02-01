Malda: Truck drivers of LPG refiling plant want salary hike

The LPG refilling plant at Narayanpur in Old Malda block went for a symbolic strike with an eighteen point charter of demands. If the strike continues it could result in serious consequences creating a short supply affecting three districts of North Bengal.

The agitators alleged that the plant management turned a deaf ear to their demands including salary hike, PF, and insurance. Even they alleged that the management and their representatives were absent on Tuesday in the meeting to settle the matter.

Harahan Saha, one of the drivers, said, “We have placed an eighteen point charter of demands before the management but they wanted us to cut off many of our demands before any discussion. We demanded salary hike, insurance of the drivers of ten lakh rupees, PF, ESI and more. It was very humiliating for us when the management didn’t turn up for discussion though they assured us that they would. We have no option but to go on a strike. This is a token strike but depending on the response of the management they would decide on the future course of action.”

It may be noted here that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders to Malda, North and South Dinajpur may heavily be affected once the vehicle drivers go for a longer strike. The plant officials were unavailable to comment on the matter.