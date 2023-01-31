Malda: Rs 2L ex-gratia & govt jobs for kin of victims

malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each and government jobs for the next of kin of the deceased in an accident in Malda on Monday night that had left 2 dead and many injured.



In a mishap on Monday night, a bus met with an accident near Pandua of Gazole around 9 pm claiming lives of two women. The deceased were Saheli Hansda of Malda and Niyati Sarkar of Kaliyagunj of Uttar Dinajpur. Both were beneficiaries to be handed over scheme benefits by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday at Gazole.

There were 39 passengers in the bus. The injured were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Sate minister Firhad Hakim rushed to the hospital and met the injured on Saturday night.

The bus that was over-speeding had collided with two vehicles and then plunged into a ditch. Two died on the spot and 32 others were injured. Later, some of the injured were released from MMCH after primary treatment.

“Deaths cannot be compensated. However, we will have to support the families of the deceased. I announce Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin along with government jobs. I have asked minister Firhad Hakim and Gulam Rabbani to visit their homes and extend all necessary support,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a government programme in Gazole, Malda on Tuesday. She stated that investigations are on. “We will not tolerate rash driving. Such accidents are equivalent to attempt to murder. I have sought a detailed report,” added the Chief Minister.

She also handed over Rs. 2 lakh each to the wives of three workers who had lost their lives in Mizoram recently.